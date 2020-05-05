Long lines for liquor stores reopening

A large crowd gathers outside the Base Road Wholesale Bar yesterday after Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis relaxed restrictions for some businesses that can offer curbside and delivery services. AHVIA J. CAMPBELL
Bahamians greeted the highly anticipated reopening of liquor stores with enthusiasm yesterday, as many stores saw long lines and large demand.
Base Road Wholesale Bar on Nassau Street was a beehive of activity, with masked employees rushing to and fro as they fulfilled curbside pickup orders from patrons waiting in the parking lot.
A large truck of additional supplies was being unloaded when The Nassau Guardian visited, and several would-be shoppers hovered near the store’s entrance, attempting to get inside.
The business’ owner, George Robinson Jr., was one of the staff members denying the steady stream of shoppers entry and instead directing them to order in advance.
“It’s very hectic,” Robinson said when asked how the reopening has been going for his business.
“I wasn’t anticipating all this crowd, but I know the people are looking for something to drink. But we have to control the crowd.” Read more >>