Lockdown parties could spark virus resurgence

Dr. Nikkiah Forbes
Healthcare officials caution this is not the time for Bahamians to relax measures
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials warned yesterday it is not the time for residents to residents to shirk emergency measures and socialize or gathering in groups.
Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Diseases Programme at the Ministry of Health Dr Nikkiah Forbes insisted that this could cause a resurgence of cases of COVID-19, and potentially undermine the sacrifice made to date.
As the country continues to shoulder a 24-hour curfew, some residents have opted to shirk emergency measures by staging lockdown parties.
“It’s a very bad idea,” Forbes told Eyewitness News.
“So, we know that persons are still susceptible to getting COVID-19; most Bahamians will not have an immunity to COVID-19 and we are also seeing cases in the community.
“We know we still have patients and persons out there with COVID-19 and gathering is going to increase the risk of transmission.
"It's compounded by that fact that persons can be asymptomatic and spreading the virus."