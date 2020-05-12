Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Lockdown parties could spark virus resurgence

Dr. Nikkiah Forbes

By Royston Jones Jr.

Healthcare officials caution this is not the time for Bahamians to relax measures
NASSAU, BAHAMAS  — Health officials warned yesterday it is not the time for residents to residents to shirk emergency measures and socialize or gathering in groups.

Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Diseases Programme at the Ministry of Health Dr Nikkiah Forbes insisted that this could cause a resurgence of cases of COVID-19, and potentially undermine the sacrifice made to date.

As the country continues to shoulder a 24-hour curfew, some residents have opted to shirk emergency measures by staging lockdown parties.

“It’s a very bad idea,” Forbes told Eyewitness News.

“So, we know that persons are still susceptible to getting COVID-19; most Bahamians will not have an immunity to COVID-19 and we are also seeing cases in the community.

“We know we still have patients and persons out there with COVID-19 and gathering is going to increase the risk of transmission.

“It’s compounded by that fact that persons can be asymptomatic and spreading the virus.”  Read more >>
