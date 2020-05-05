Locals engage in food assistance partnership with Salvation Army

MEETING NEEDS – A large number of Grand Bahamians were afforded Sawyer’s Fresh Market gift certificates, when the local Salvation Army partnered with the food store and other businesses, to help families during this difficult “COVID-19” period. Pictured in insert is Salvation Army Representative for Grand Bahama, Hendril Sumter. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
A large number of Grand Bahamians were afforded Sawyer's Fresh Market gift certificates, when the local Salvation Army partnered with the food store and other businesses, to help families during this difficult "COVID-19" period.
Salvation Army Representative for Grand Bahama, Hendril Sumter, told The Freeport News that the collaborative effort is geared towards helping families with purchasing grocery items at the local food store through the distribution of gift certificates.
"In light of what has been happening with COVID-19 and the shutdown, we understand that a lot of individuals, employees, in particular, have lost income, or had a reduction in their income. So, people are hurting and somehow, they need to recover.