Local Waste Management Firm Recruits Bahamian Talent

Xavier Cartwright who oversees the company’s health and safety protocols. Cartwright is tasked with providing proper training and protocols for all company employees including the use of Personal Protective Equipment and the provision of first aid for those who may require it. (Photo Courtesy of Barefoot Marketing)
As the country's leading waste management firm, Bahamas Waste Limited(BW) has consistently demonstrated its commitment to serving communities across the island of New Providence. From its efforts as a corporate sponsor to advancements in the use of biodiesel technology, the Bahamas Waste team has, for more than 20 years, offered innovative and reliable waste management services with a view to creating a cleaner and greener country. Bahamas Waste has enlisted scores of talented, well trained, and dedicated employees who continue to excel within the company environment. Joining the company earlier in the year was Jasmine Davis recruited as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).