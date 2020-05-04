Monday, May 4, 2020
Liquor sales return via delivery, curbside pickup methods
By Chester Robards
Bahamians will see the return of liquor sales today through delivery and curbside pickup methods established by 700 Wines and Spirits and Jimmy’s Wines and Spirits.
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced yesterday that businesses with social distancing protocols such as delivery and curbside pickup would be allowed to operate.
As he closed out his address, both Jimmy’s and 700 Wines and Spirits released advertisements. Read more >>