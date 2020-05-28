LGBTI Community Still Planning Pride March

Alexus D’Marco
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE Bahamas LGBTI community has no intentions of cancelling 2020 Pride Bahamas events as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to organisers, who said the launch will still take place in October, but under certain guidelines.
Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, Pride Bahamas spokesperson Alexus D’Marco said the events, which initially were set to be hosted in a public forum, will now likely be hosted virtually in view of the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
"Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we are remapping and revamping our plans," she told The Tribune yesterday. "There won't be any social gatherings if the protocols are still in place for COVID-19 but Pride Bahamas 2020 will be launched October 5.