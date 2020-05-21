Thursday, May 21, 2020
Kendall Jenner settles Fyre Festival lawsuit, agrees to pay $90G: report
By Julius Young
Kendall Jenner has reportedly settled a lawsuit levied against her for promoting the failed 2017 Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, which set social media ablaze at the time due to attendees being left stranded with no food or accommodations.
The 24-year-old reality star and supermodel has reportedly agreed to pay $90,000 for the since-deleted Instagram photo she posted in January 2017, according to court documents filed Tuesday and obtained by Women’s Wear Daily (WWD).
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was sued in August 2019 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York by Gregory Messer -- the man recovering money and assets for creditors who did business with the festival.