Joy Jibrilu: From Working with Lenny Kravitz to Virtual Visits, the Creative Ways the Bahamas Director of Tourism is Keeping the Region Top of Mind for Future Guests

By CSQ Staff
Joy Jibrilu is the Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation, who has oversight in the development, marketing, and promotion of the Bahamian Tourism Industry. Prior to this, she served as the Director of Investments in the Bahamas Investment Authority (BIA), Office of the Prime Minister, commencing that role in July 2008. In both positions, she has been involved in negotiating and implementing some of the largest tourism investment and development projects in the country, including the final phases of the Atlantis Paradise Island megaresort and the multi-billion-dollar Baha Mar resort development on Cable Beach. At the Ministry of Tourism & Aviation, Jibrilu oversees multi-faceted marketing programs targeting consumers in global markets including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Latin America and Europe.
What are your biggest business concerns surrounding COVID-19?
Our commitment remains to the health and safety of our residents and the millions of people that visit The Islands of The Bahamas each year. The global tourism sector acted quickly to ensure the safety of tourists and locals alike and destinations have unfortunately already felt the weight that COVID-19 will have on their economy. The tourism industry in The Bahamas accounts for just over 40% of our GDP and 50% of employment. Since this industry makes up such a large percentage of Bahamian employment, we are doing what we can to support those affected by job loss.