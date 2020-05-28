Jamaican woman stranded in The Bahamas, ‘I’m down to $50 right now’

The Red Cross offices in The Bahamas
By Stabroek News
(Jamaica Observer) A Jamaican woman stranded in The Bahamas is begging the Government to focus on repatriating nationals stuck in smaller islands across the region as it moves to ramp up its admission of citizens back into the country by air travel next month.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday said that with the timely processing of ship workers, just under 1,500 of whom have so far returned to the country, the Administration is looking to exclusively focus its attention on Jamaicans returning to the island by air sometime after the first week in June. He was speaking at a virtual press conference from Jamaica House in St Andrew.
Yesterday, the woman, who asked not to be identified because of her job, told the Jamaica Observer in a telephone interview, that she left the country for a two-week vacation in Nassau, but that has turned into an almost three-month stay. Read more >>