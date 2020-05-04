Islands For Sale in The Bahamas

Deep Water Cay, Grand Bahama
Bahamas freehold properties are available to non-residents which makes this an attractive location for real estate investment and modern bankers. The region's economy depends heavily on tourism and offshore banking, but a spate of development indicates that the market remains strong. The same market relies heavily on American jet setters as a source of visitors and investors. The Bahamas are Americanized, but on a private island, you are as near or as far from civilization as you want to be. This is especially true around Grand Bahama or New Providence, but more southerly island groups like the Out Islands provide a more remote escape.