Monday, May 4, 2020

Islands For Sale in The Bahamas

Deep Water Cay, Grand Bahama

The Private Islands of the Bahamas are the stuff of daydreams when it comes to luxury tropical real estate. This Caribbean archipelago of some 700 islands and 2500 cays brings to mind warm breezes and azure blue waters. The climate is tropical, but hurricanes are known to pass through the islands in summer and autumn. Bahamian islands usually carry a hefty price tag because of their desirability. Island properties in the Bahamas usually cost over $1-million dollars, but permanent residency in the islands can be achieved with an investment of $500,000.

Bahamas freehold properties are available to non-residents which makes this an attractive location for real estate investment and modern bankers. The region's economy depends heavily on tourism and offshore banking, but a spate of development indicates that the market remains strong. The same market relies heavily on American jet setters as a source of visitors and investors. The Bahamas are Americanized, but on a private island, you are as near or as far from civilization as you want to be. This is especially true around Grand Bahama or New Providence, but more southerly island groups like the Out Islands provide a more remote escape. Visit Private Islands Inc.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,