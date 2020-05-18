Is It Safe to Stay at a Hotel? How to Travel Safely During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Here's what infectious disease specialists have to say about this popular question.
Whether you made summer travel plans a while back or just have the urge to get out and explore, it’s only natural to wonder if it’s OK. After all, COVID-19 is still circulating in many areas, but plenty of people are starting to inch back toward normal life—or something like that.
Making travel plans raises a huge question: Is it safe to stay at a hotel right now? The answer isn’t as cut and dry as you’d hope.
“Most things right now come down to what level of risk you are comfortable with,” says Amesh A. Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “Nothing is entirely safe.” Still, he says, it’s understandable that you want to live your life.
William Schaffner, M.D., an infectious disease specialist and professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, agrees. “‘Safe’ implies complete safety, but staying at a hotel should be a low-risk activity if it’s approached properly,” he says.
Here's what you need to know, plus how to stay as safe as possible if you do decide to make the trip: