Monday, May 4, 2020
Inside the twisted world of ‘rapist’ designer Peter Nygard: book
By Paula Froelich
The new book “Predator King: Peter Nygard’s Dark Life of Rape, Drugs and Blackmail” (Hot Books) by Melissa Cronin tells this dark story. (Nygard’s lawyer, who has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the book’s publisher, told The Post: “‘Predator King’ recklessly presents a one-sided, unreliable, and wholly misleading portrayal of the allegations against Mr. Nygard.”) Here, an adapted excerpt chronicles how Nygard allegedly used his power and privilege to take advantage of people. Read more >>