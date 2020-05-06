India's capital reopens liquor stores, imposes 70 percent ‘special corona fee’ tax to crack down on crowds

Indians line up without maintaining physical distance to buy liquor on the outskirts of Mumbai on Monday. (AP)
Officials in India’s capital city are imposing a whopping 70 percent tax on alcohol purchases after residents failed to practice social distancing measures on the first day liquor stores were reopened amid the coronavirus lockdown.
The upcharge in New Delhi, which is being called the “special corona fee,” went into effect Tuesday. On Monday, after some lockdown restrictions were eased, thousands turned up at liquor stores without following social distancing guidelines, leading police to use batons to disperse some crowds while other stores were shut down. Read more >>