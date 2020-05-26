Tuesday, May 26, 2020
India coronavirus: The girl who cycled to save her father
Jyoti Kumari came to Gurugram - a suburb of the Indian capital Delhi - to take care of her father after he got injured in an accident.
He was recovering from his injuries when the lockdown started on 25 March. They soon ran out of money to buy food and medicines.
There was no transport available for them to go home. She then decided to take her father on a cycle on this incredibly tough journey.
They cycled and hitched rides in lorries on their 1,200km-long (745 mile) journey.
Her efforts have made global headlines and won hearts on social media.
View Video by BBC Hindi