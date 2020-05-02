Incredible Attractions That The Bahamas Has To Offer (According to Stars)

There's no doubt that you'll want to take some advice from the stars and include these tropical attractions in your next trip to the Bahamas.
Everyone wants to travel like a star. Especially if those travels take us to gorgeous paradises such as The Bahamas. However, we usually only see the most ostentatious images from their trips. Such as photos from Kendall and Kylie Jenner's extravagant 2020 vacation to the Bahamas. But this list is all about incredible attractions that almost anyone can enjoy. They just so happen to be favorites of celebs like the Hadids.
Some of the entries on this list are on some of the islands, cays, and reefs that make up the best-kept secrets of the Bahamas. Others are far more famous. Either way, there's no doubt that you'll want to take some advice from these famous faces and include these spots in your next trip down. Read more >>