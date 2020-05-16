Saturday, May 16, 2020
I'm a black man in a Covid-19 hotspot. I don't have sympathy for people of color who won't social distance
By John Blake, CNN
(CNN)I was walking home late one night recently when I ran into them. I froze, swore out loud and backpedaled.
A group of my neighbors had taken their house party to the street. Streams of smiling people without face masks spilled into the cul-de-sac ahead of me, blocking my only route home. Never mind that we live in a viral hotspot -- predominately black DeKalb County, which has the second-highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Georgia. They partied on as I waited for a path to clear.
I've been thinking about those neighbors as I read stories with civil rights advocates saying black people and brown people are facing harsher treatment by law enforcement officers for violating coronavirus safety orders.
But there's a question I never see addressed in any of those stories:
Why isn't there any moral outrage directed at those same black or brown people who refuse to take precautions that would protect their community? Read more >>