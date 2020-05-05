Tuesday, May 5, 2020
How Sandals Is Adapting Its Caribbean Resorts
By Alexander Britell
As major hotel companies around the world adapt their properties to the new realities of travel, the Caribbean’s most famous resort brand, Sandals, is doing just that.
Sandals Resorts has announced a major new health and safety measures it says “will guarantee guests can enjoy their vacation with utmost confidence from arrival to departure.”
The program is called Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, and it will apply to both Sandals and Beaches resorts in the region. Read more >>