High Intensity Fitness Classes Linked To Rapid Coronavirus Spread

Before you head back to your fitness class during the coronavirus pandemic, heed the word of researchers in South Korea who say that vigorous exercise in confined spaces should be minimized during outbreaks.
Their research, published May 15 in Emerging Infectious Diseases, revealed that during 24 days in Cheonan, South Korea, 112 people were infected with Covid-19. They were all associated with fitness dance classes at 12 sports facilities.
Contact tracing pinpointed a nationwide fitness dance instructor workshop on February 15 in Cheonan, where 27 instructors, all asymptomatic, trained intensely for 4 hours. They went on to teach their own classes, unaware that some of them were infected.
By March 9, researchers identified 112 Covid-19 cases associated with fitness dance classes in 12 different sports facilities. At the time of confirmation 82 (73.2%) had symptoms, with 30 (26.8%) remaining asymptomatic. On average students developed symptoms 3 1/2 days after participating in a fitness class.