Here’s how to stay safe while buying groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic

Masks and social distancing can help protect shoppers from the coronavirus, but gloves aren’t recommended. Mario Tama/Getty Images
By Erin DiCaprio
Wear a mask, but skip the gloves. Don’t sanitize the apples. And if you are older than 65, it’s probably best to still order your groceries online.
As a food virologist, I hear a lot of questions from people about the coronavirus risks in grocery stores and how to stay safe while shopping for food amid the pandemic. Here are answers to some of the common questions. Read more >>