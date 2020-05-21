Here is exactly what the CDC wants schools and camps to do before reopening

Letters posted on a fence outside the football field at Valley High School in Las Vegas on May 20 spell out the message “We miss you,” amid the spread of the coronavirus. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has finally issued full interim guidance on how schools and other establishments can safely open during the covid-19 pandemic, and below are all the recommendations for schools and camps. They are detailed but worth reading to see the level of care CDC experts want school officials to consider before reopening campuses.
Last week, the CDC released short “decision trees” in six areas but held off on this more detailed version because that is all the Trump administration would allow the country’s premier health agency to do then. The CDC later published the extensive set of guidelines on its website without announcing the move. Read more >>