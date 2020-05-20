Health Chief’S Answer On Why Islands Stay Shut: ‘I Honestly Don’T Know’

Dr. Delon Brennen
ts-cartwright@tribunemedia.net
DEPUTY Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen said he does not know why some Family Islands without COVID-19 cases have not been allowed to resume normal commercial activity, saying that is not a Ministry of Health level decision.
Meanwhile Carlton Bowleg says he is in talks with government officials to hopefully ease COVID-19 restrictions in the Berry Islands. Mr Bowleg, North Andros and Berry Islands MP, believes it may be an oversight that Berry Islands is still under strict measures.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis declared that Cat Island, Long Island, Abaco and Andros could resume normal commercial activity, joining other Family Islands that were given the greenlight earlier this month. The Berry Islands, Exuma, Eleuthera and San Salvador were not included on that list.
All Family Islands, as well as New Providence, are still under weekend lockdown and weekday curfew. Read more >>