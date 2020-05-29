Head of Pfizer pharmaceuticals says vaccine could be ready by October

With over 100 labs scrambling to develop COVID-19 vaccination, pharma executives hopeful for roll out before 2021, but cite ‘daunting’ challenges in producing billions of doses.
A lab technician holds a vial containing results for COVID-19 vaccine testing at the National Primate Research Center in Saraburi Province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2020. (AP/Sakchai Lalit)
By Nina Larson
AFP — Pharmaceutical company executives said Thursday that one or several COVID-19 vaccines could begin rolling out before 2021, but warned the challenges would be “daunting” as it was estimated that 15 billion doses would be needed to halt the pandemic.
Well over 100 labs around the world are scrambling to come up with a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, including 10 that have made it to the clinical trial stage.
Albert Bourla, head of Pfizer, said that his company believed a vaccine could be ready before the end of the year. Pfizer is conducting clinical trials with German firm Biontech on several possible vaccines in Europe and the United States.