Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Happy Hotel Spread Mother’s Day Love
The entrance to Grand Bahama Island’s Happiest Hotel was the site of a cute celebration ahead of Mother’s Day this year, despite the COVID-19 lock down on the island.
The management at Pelican Bay Resort stepped up their normal festivities – proving that not even a global pandemic could stop a Mother’s Day celebration.
With a long-standing reputation for celebrating the efforts of its #happy employees, each of the hotel’s mothers and mother figures was treated to a special curbside luncheon from the hotel’s renowned restaurant Sabor.
Greeted by colorful balloons, signs, & management, employees safely drove up and picked up their gifts, practicing social distancing.