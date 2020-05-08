Group won’t get to go straight home

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Delon Brennen
By Rachel Knowles
Bahamian citizens and Bahamas residents who land in the country today will be taken to quarantine facilities upon arrival and only those whose homes have been evaluated and deemed fit for self-quarantine will be permitted to return to their residences, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Delon Brennen said yesterday.
The Nassau Guardian understands that the group arriving on New Providence will be taken to a Cable Beach hotel; a group is also due to arrive on Grand Bahama.
“It’s not a communal set up,” Brennen told The Nassau Guardian. “Everyone will have their own room. It’s a safe facility. There are some homes that we already said yes to; they can go home once they sign an agreement.”
In total, 200 people are scheduled to be flown out of Florida on Bahamasair flights today, six weeks after the prime minister ordered the borders closed in an effort to contain COVID-19. Read more >>