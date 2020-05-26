Grim prospects: New grads face dire job market

From left: Ana Smith, Davina Brown, Jasmine Russell, Justus Pratt and Raychard Ferguson.
By Rachel Knowles
Thousands of young Bahamians across the globe and at home, who spent years working toward their college degrees, are facing a grim reality this graduation season: No caps. No gowns. No jobs.
The novel coronavirus, which forced even the mightiest of nations to shut their economies down and impose social distancing policies, has wreaked havoc on the world economy.
The Bahamas expects unemployment to soar past 30 percent. Already, nearly 30,000 Bahamians are receiving unemployment benefits.
For Jasmine Russell, the picture is grim.