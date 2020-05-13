Graycliff serves up 1,200 dinners in new pop-up feeding program

Paolo Garzaroli of Graycliff (left) and Mario Carey of MCR Bahamas Group (right) prepare dinners for the Graycliff Feeding Program. (Photos by Azaleta Ishmael-Newry)
The Graycliff Feeding Program will operate out of the Humidor on West Hill Street from 1 pm to 4 pm with the goal to serve more than 1,000 meals each Friday in May.
The initiative was launched by Paolo Garzaroli and Mario Carey, and volunteers, as well as corporate and private donors and organizations have also contributed, according to a press release. Read more >>