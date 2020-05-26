Grand Bahama businesses evolving with the times

BUSINESSES EVOLVING – Officials at the GB Port Authority are praising local business owners who are adapting to the change of the way business is being done, during the pandemic. One such business is Kanoo, a licensee of the GBPA, that has introduced a platform that can assist businesses and customers in cashless, card-less digital wallet transactions that limit physical contact. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE GBPA)
How we live and work is changing in this era of COVID-19, and the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) is proud to see Grand Bahama businesses evolve to meet our changing needs.
“The ways in which Freeport’s businesses have quickly and responsibly adapted their operations to meet the needs of customers has been remarkable,” said Ian Rolle, President of the GBPA. “Conducting business in a way that inhibits the spread of viruses like COVID-19 is critical to the success of all businesses and required for the safety of all residents, today and in the future.”
Kanoo, a licensee of the GBPA, has introduced a platform that can assist businesses and customers in cashless, card-less digital wallet transactions that limit physical contact.
Express Food Mart, which offers five locations island-wide, is the first to launch the use of the platform in their stores. “The world is changing and we want to be on board,” said Shauna Taylor of Express Food Mart. “The Kanoo app is a digital cash card. It’s brand new, and we are the first in Grand Bahama to accept it.” Read more >>