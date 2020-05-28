Govt wants to borrow $80 mil. for solarization on Family Islands

Bahamas Power and Light’s solar grid on Ragged Island.
By Jasper Ward
The government is seeking approval to borrow $80 million to progress solarization on the Family Islands in the upcoming fiscal year, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest revealed yesterday.
“Mr. Speaker, an essential pillar to our transformational socio-economic agenda is to achieve and optimize energy efficiency by incorporating the use of renewable resources,” Turnquest said in the 2020/2021 budget communication.
“The imperative of this objective was reinforced by the passing of Hurricane Dorian, which left Abaco and Grand Bahama without electricity for weeks.
"To support the introduction of transformative measures to modernize the energy sector, the government is seeking in its 2020/2021 borrowing resolution approval for an $80 million loan with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to progress the solarization in the Family Islands.