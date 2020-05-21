Thursday, May 21, 2020
'Govt Should Be Sued If Churches Not Opened'
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
GRAND Bahama civic leader Rev Glenroy Bethel says the 24-hour curfew and weekend lockdowns are “depriving” Bahamians of their constitutional rights to worship on Saturday and Sunday.
He threatening to sue to the government if restrictions are not lifted by May 30 to allow people to worship at church.
Rev Bethel, founder of Families for Justice civic organization, is accusing Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis of violating every citizens’ right to freedom of religion by imposing a 24-hour lockdown on the weekend that prevents them from going to church to worship.
“The House of the Prayer on Saturday and Sunday is still shut down, there is no FNM, PLP, or DNA church. The church must not be silent in Freeport, or nowhere else in the Bahamas. If the building is a problem, then individuals can attend meetings in the parking lot of the House of God in their cars,” he said.
Rev Bethel has expressed his concerns and position to both the Bahamas Christian Council and the Grand Bahama Christian Council.
