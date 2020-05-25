Monday, May 25, 2020
Govt. seeking US$252 mil. emergency IMF loan
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has applied to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for US $252 million to support its ongoing COVID-19 response and budgetary operations.
The Ministry of Finance announced yesterday that as a member country of the IMF, the government of The Bahamas has applied to take advantage of a low-cost emergency loan facility that is available to all member countries.
It was noted that the $252 million falls within the borrowing authorization approved in the Supplementary “Hurricane Dorian” Budget in February. The additional resources will support the Government’s ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) response and other budgetary operations,
“This loan is not a structural adjustment facility. It does not involve the conditionality elements normally associated with the IMF facilities that most are familiar with. This facility is a low-cost option, with an interest rate of some 1.054 per cent that we are smartly availing ourselves to address our current needs,” said K. Peter Turnquest, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. Read more >>