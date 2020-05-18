Monday, May 18, 2020

Govt eyes July 1 to resume air travel

Lynden Pindling International Airport

By Jasper Ward

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced yesterday the government is eyeing July 1 for the resumption of commercial flights to The Bahamas.

“As of now, we are looking at a possible opening date for commercial travel on or before July 1st of this year,” said Minnis in a nationally televised address.

“These dates may change depending on the circumstances. I want to repeat, however, that this date is not final. It will be adjusted if we see a deterioration in the COVID-19 infection trends or if we determine that the protocols and procedures are not in place sufficiently to warrant an opening.

“Our opening will depend on your cooperation.”  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , ,