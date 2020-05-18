Monday, May 18, 2020
Government to introduce COVID-19 Travel Card for Family Islands
The Government will introduce a COVID-19 Travel Authorization Card that will allow individuals to travel to approved Family Islands as part of a gradual re-opening of inter-island travel, Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis announced on Sunday in a live televised COVID-19 National Address.
Under this gradual re-opening, travel to Family Islands cleared to resume normal commercial activity must be approved and monitored under a policy and protocols developed by the Ministry of Health, said Prime Minister Minnis.
This policy and protocol will require individuals to register with the Ministry of Health by emailing covid19travel@bahamas.gov.bs.
Individuals must also submit to an evaluation by a Ministry of Health-authorized physician, in the public or private sector.
“This evaluation will include a risk assessment via a questionnaire to determine the individual’s level of risk for COVID-19 infection, and a physical exam to determine the presence of any symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” the Prime Minister explained. Read more >>