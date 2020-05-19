Golfer Justin Rose And His Wife Donate $100,000 To Community

Justin Rose - Pro golfer
The Kate & Justin Rose Foundation has committed to supporting 10 weeks of grocery deliveries to approximately 170 households in the Adelaide community through Lend a Hand Bahamas.
A core group of volunteers and staff from Lend a Hand Bahamas will assist in the weekly packing and delivery of food items.
Through their generous support, the Kate & Justin Rose Foundation will provide for over 850 individuals with much-needed support during the tough months ahead.
“Support for communities like Adelaide is critical during these tough times, and we thank Kate and Justin Rose for realizing the need and acting quickly to assist many struggling in the Bahamas,” said Lucas Metropulos, Founder and Board Chairman of Lend a Hand Bahamas. Read more >>