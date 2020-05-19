Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Golfer Justin Rose And His Wife Donate $100,000 To Community

Justin Rose - Pro golfer

Lend a Hand Bahamas, a Bahamian non-profit organization has announced a charitable contribution of $100,000 from the Kate & Justin Rose Foundation. This donation will enhance vital food security in the community of Adelaide in Nassau, Bahamas for the next 10 weeks.

The Kate & Justin Rose Foundation has committed to supporting 10 weeks of grocery deliveries to approximately 170 households in the Adelaide community through Lend a Hand Bahamas.

A core group of volunteers and staff from Lend a Hand Bahamas will assist in the weekly packing and delivery of food items.

Through their generous support, the Kate & Justin Rose Foundation will provide for over 850 individuals with much-needed support during the tough months ahead.

“Support for communities like Adelaide is critical during these tough times, and we thank Kate and Justin Rose for realizing the need and acting quickly to assist many struggling in the Bahamas,” said Lucas Metropulos, Founder and Board Chairman of Lend a Hand Bahamas.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , ,