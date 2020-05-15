Goldwynn resumes construction on Cable Beach development

High-end residential and resort development on Cable Beach known as GoldWynn.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Following a six week hiatus due to the COVID-19 Emergency Orders, the Goldwynn boutique condo-hotel development and exclusive residence on Cable Beach has resumed construction, putting over 125 Bahamians back to work.
Wynn Group’s Vice President, Randy Hart noted that as the pandemic recedes, the developer foresees The Bahamas rebounding better and stronger and the hospitality industry experiencing a resurgence as suppressed global demand is released.
Goldwynn is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2022.
In a statement, the company said any shadow cast over the industry by the epidemic is expected to have faded.
It underscored its opening will coincide with a period of concentrated demand.