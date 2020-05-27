Global report: WHO says the Americas are centre of pandemic as cases surge

Gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of Izolina de Sousa, who died from the coronavirus disease in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
The Americas have emerged as the new centre of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, as a US study forecast deaths surging in Brazil and other Latin American countries through August.
“Now is not the time for countries to ease restrictions,” Carissa Etienne, WHO director for the Americas and head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), said via videoconference.
The Americas have registered more than 2.4 million cases of the new coronavirus and more than 143,000 deaths from the resulting Covid-19 respiratory disease. Latin America has passed Europe and the United States in daily infections, she said.