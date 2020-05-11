GBSPA calls off boxing tourneys

BOXING SERIES CANCELLED – The Grand Bahama Sports Promotion Association’s (GBSPA) proposed three-part boxing series has been officially canceled for 2020, inclusive of the proposed Independence Boxing Invitational.
The announcement was made by the President Fred Sturrup earlier this week. The GBSPA held several meetings since announcing back in March that the 2020 schedule had been postponed due to the emergency orders put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A boxing event was to take place this month, another in July and one in October. Because of the "uncertainty regarding gatherings," according to Sturrup at a recent meeting it was decided to cancel all of the boxing events and focus tentatively just on the Edward St. George Memorial Golf Invitational, scheduled for November.
Although the government has allowed the re-opening of the country in phases starting this month, certain restrictions will still be in place prohibiting gatherings, social distancing being an ongoing priority.