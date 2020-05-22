GBDRF distributes beds to needy families across Grand Bahama

DISTRIBUTIONS – The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), the charitable arm of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), sourced over 100 new beds for distribution to communities across the island. Pictured at right is Pastor Eddie Victor, active GBDRF volunteer. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GBPA)
The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), the charitable arm of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), sourced over 100 new beds for distribution to communities across the island.
Pastor Eddie Victor, an active GBDRF volunteer since inception, organized this initiative and worked with teams to ensure that beds were delivered to those families still challenged by recovery from Hurricane Dorian, which decimated communities across Grand Bahama last September.
“The quality of an individual’s sleep and rest is fundamental to health and wellness, especially during this time of COVID-19. And this generous donation of beds by the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation is helping to ensure the health of Grand Bahamians,” said Pastor Victor. “To date, we have delivered beds to ninety families throughout Grand Bahama, and I can tell you that people are very grateful for the gesture.” Read more >>