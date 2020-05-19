GBDPF and partners provide food for needy families

TEAM WORK – Together with its valued partners, the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), the charitable arm of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), delivered food to 200 families in communities on Grand Bahama this past Wednesday, May 13. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GBDRF)
Together with its valued partners, the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), the charitable arm of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), delivered food to 200 families in communities on Grand Bahama this past Wednesday, May 13.
For this venture, the GBDRF partnered with Urban Renewal Grand Bahama, whose mission is to provide information, training resources, and programmes that will restore, revitalize and redevelop our communities, and with Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, who works to enhance the quality of life for women and their families through community service, civil and social action. Together, the three partners sourced, provided, packaged and delivered much-needed food to Grand Bahama families. Read more >>