GB Port Authority spearheads economic stimulus initiative

PARTNERING – The Bahamas Red Cross Society (BRCS) and the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) will offer much-needed economic stimulus to Grand Bahama through a grant programme for the island’s smallest businesses. The partnership provides for Small Business Recovery (SBR) grants to qualifying micro businesses, and vendor permit holders throughout Grand Bahama who were affected by Hurricane Dorian.
A recent partnership between The Bahamas Red Cross Society (BRCS) and the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) will offer much-needed economic stimulus to Grand Bahama through a grant programme for the island’s smallest businesses.
The partnership provides for Small Business Recovery (SBR) grants to qualifying micro businesses, and vendor permit holders throughout Grand Bahama who were affected by Hurricane Dorian. The programme will award approximately 80 qualifying businesses with grants of up to $6,000 each to assist with reopening businesses and maintaining employment for Grand Bahamians.
“Following Hurricane Dorian, hundreds of businesses were forced to close their doors due to the level of mass devastation,” said Ian Rolle, President of the GBPA. “Now, as the country prepares for and eagerly awaits the gradual reopening of the local economy, SBR grants will assist qualifying businesses in their rebuilding efforts.” Read more >>