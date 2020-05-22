Friday, May 22, 2020
Funeral Service and Burial to be held for Bahamas Hurricane Dorian Victims
NASSAU, Bahamas– An Ecumenical Service and burial for loved ones who lost their lives during Hurricane Dorian will take place in The Bahamas on Friday.
Months after the powerful storm devastated sections of the territory, the service, to be led by religious leaders from the Abaco Christian Council and the wider Christian community will be held.
According to Archdeacon Keith Cartwright, there will be a graveside ecumenical service followed by a burial, taking into consideration the necessary COVID-19 protocols.
The service was previously postponed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Cartwright the ceremony will be a time for all to “remember the impact Hurricane Dorian has had on our communities and as good Christian people pay our final respects”. Read more >>