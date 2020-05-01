Friday, May 1, 2020
From the Bahamas to Goodwood with this sensational Lotus 30
"Back in the day, Lotus 30s usually failed to finish. But thanks to modern restoration techniques, expert race preparation and shorter historic race distances, they're now seriously competitive weapons. This car, which originally raced at the Bahamas Speed Week, has been at the sharp end of the Whitsun Trophy grid at the Goodwood Revival for many years now. Provided you're a good enough driver, this could be your winning entry ticket to what is the world's greatest historic motorsport meeting."