From Aruba to Eleuthera, 5 Beaches to Dream About

Lighthouse Beach, Eleuthera, The Bahamas - Travel all the way down to the southern tip of Eleuthera and you’ll find this magnificent stretch of sand, where rugged cliffs meet soft, sweeping beach. It’s a hike to get here, down a bumpy, rocky road that tire most cars — but it’s worth every step of the journey — a true-bucket-list experience.
There’s a humming wind on the east coast of Aruba; a solitary kite surfer floats above the surface of the water and as the jeep pulls up onto to the sand you look around and he’s the only other person you see for miles.
Boca Grandi is the kind of exotic, less-traveled beach we all fantasize about — and this unsung Aruba beach is the latest to make the top of our list of Beaches to Dream About.
