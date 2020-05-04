Friends of the Environment April E-News

We can't wait to be back in our environment with you all soon!
Education Update
Earth Day Challenge
This years Earth Day was quite different from past celebrations. We always advocate for you to explore your environment by hands-on experiences, but because of COVID-19 this year, we went digital!
Our Education Team created a 5-day challenge leading up to Earth Day on April 22nd. Each day, we encouraged everyone to practice sustainable ways to celebrate our planet.
You can be an Earth warrior any day! If you missed Earth Day, click on the links below for some guided instructions on
each challenge:
Day 1: Do a plastic audit
Day 2: Zero waste
Day 3: Learn about our oceans (or, look up "Mission Blue" or "Chasing Coral" on Netflix)
Day 4: Create Earth art
Day 5: Plant a tree
BINGO Templates
Have you or your kids ever attended a FRIENDS program, or explored the islands of Abaco? Check out our BINGO activities that you can do with your kids at home!
Marine Debris Assessment
We are investigating priority areas for debris cleanup in each community. Help us out by sharing your community's concerns!
Click here to complete survey and help identify marine debris locations in The Sea of Abaco
Global News Highlight
The Bahamas: Still beautiful!
A stunning aerial photo of our shallow banks in The Bahamas has recently been voted as the NASA Earth Observatory's all-time best image. This competition took place celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day on April 22nd this month.
More than 56,000 people voted for this winning image. Even from outer space, the beauty of The Bahamas shows. We are proud to be Bahamian!
Learn more about the winning photo in this article.
Local Solar Companies in Abaco:
We need your help!
Do you know a local business or technician in Abaco that specializes in solar installation? We need your help to identify them and their contact information so that we can pass it on to the general public.
Please email us with any information that you know of!
Kenyon Centre Update
Samaritan's Purse has began work on our Kenyon Centre roof this month. We are so grateful for all that they are doing for us at FRIENDS and for the people of Abaco. Thank you, Samaritan's Purse!
The Kenyon Centre is occupied by Samaritan's Purse through the end of June, after which we will continue repairs. Please contact us if you would like information about availability as of July 2020.
Research Spotlight: Dr. Jake Allgeier
Recently, Dr. Allgeier gave a presentation over Zoom in partnership with University of The Bahamas. Dr. Allgeier provided a background of his past and future artificial reef research that seeks to understand how to integrate ecological science and community engagement to help improve coastal fisheries in The Bahamas and Caribbean. Much of Dr. Allgeier's research has been undertaken in Abaco and Haiti.
Seagrasses and mangroves: Quiet soldiers in the battle
against climate change
by Dr. Jake Allgeier
Seagrass and mangrove ecosystems may be a hidden key to combating global climate change, and The Bahamas just happens to be one of the richest countries in the world in these resources.
