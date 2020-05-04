Friends of the Environment April E-News

Monday, May 4, 2020

Established in 1988
April 2020
Dear readers,

These are surely challenging times, but we can recognise these challenges as a time when change can happen and come together, not as victims, but as part of the solutions. Despite the challenges we have had some fun this month getting creative with Earth Day celebrations and encouraging informative social media activities.  
We've all become "ZOOM-ers", keeping up to date with partners and learning about the possibilities of exciting initiatives to move towards sustainable energy and Blue Carbon projects. We are continuously planning for the future and recognising the need for flexibility. We thank each of you for your continued support that helps to keep us feeling positive. Through adversity we are strengthened and we can take the opportunity to recognise our full potential, stay connected and live well on the planet. 


Cha Boyce
Executive Director

Just Keep Swimming...

COVID-19 got you down?
Keep your head up! Here are some encouraging messages from our underwater friends: 
We can't wait to be back in our environment with you all soon!
Education Update

Earth Day Challenge 
This years Earth Day was quite different from past celebrations. We always advocate for you to explore your environment by hands-on experiences, but because of COVID-19 this year, we went digital! 
Our Education Team created a 5-day challenge leading up to Earth Day on April 22nd. Each day, we encouraged everyone to practice sustainable ways to celebrate our planet. 
You can be an Earth warrior any day! If you missed Earth Day, click on the links below for some guided instructions on 
each challenge:
Day 2: Zero waste
Day 3: Learn about our oceans (or, look up "Mission Blue" or "Chasing Coral" on Netflix)
Day 5: Plant a tree

BINGO Templates
Have you or your kids ever attended a FRIENDS program, or explored the islands of Abaco? Check out our BINGO activities that you can do with your kids at home!

Marine Debris Assessment

We are investigating priority areas for debris cleanup in each community. Help us out by sharing your community's concerns!

Click here to complete survey and help identify marine debris locations in The Sea of Abaco
Global News Highlight
The Bahamas: Still beautiful!

A stunning aerial photo of our shallow banks in The Bahamas has recently been voted as the NASA Earth Observatory's all-time best image. This competition took place celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day on April 22nd this month. 

The winning photo, titled "Ocean Sand, Bahamas". 

More than 56,000 people voted for this winning image. Even from outer space, the beauty of The Bahamas shows. We are proud to be Bahamian!
Local Solar Companies in Abaco:
We need your help!

Do you know a local business or technician in Abaco that specializes in solar installation? We need your help to identify them and their contact information so that we can pass it on to the general public. 
Please email us with any information that you know of!

Kenyon Centre Update 

Samaritan's Purse has began work on our Kenyon Centre roof this month. We are so grateful for all that they are doing for us at FRIENDS and for the people of Abaco. Thank you, Samaritan's Purse! 
The Kenyon Centre is occupied by Samaritan's Purse through the end of June, after which we will continue repairs. Please contact us if you would like information about availability as of July 2020.
Research Spotlight: Dr. Jake Allgeier


Jake Allgeier

Recently, Dr. Allgeier gave a presentation over Zoom in partnership with University of The Bahamas. Dr. Allgeier provided a background of his past and future artificial reef research that seeks to understand how to integrate ecological science and community engagement to help improve coastal fisheries in The Bahamas and Caribbean. Much of Dr. Allgeier's research has been undertaken in Abaco and Haiti. 


Seagrasses and mangroves: Quiet soldiers in the battle
against climate change
by Dr. Jake Allgeier 

Seagrass and mangrove ecosystems may be a hidden key to combating global climate change, and The Bahamas just happens to be one of the richest countries in the world in these resources. 

Gray snapper in seagrass by Lauren Yeager
Photo by Lauren Yeager

How and why is that? Plants 'breathe' in carbon dioxide (CO2), and exhale oxygen (O2). CO2 is the byproduct from industry and fossil fuel combustion (engines) and the extensive increase in CO2 emissions from these sources over the last few hundred years are the root cause of climate change. The consequences of climate change are tremendous and costly: stronger storms like Hurricane Dorian, and importantly for low-lying island countries like The Bahamas, the loss of land due to sea level rise. These impacts often disproportionately affect countries that had less to do with the cause of climate change in the first place. To make this wrong a right, global conservation efforts have been evaluating these costs and promoting the idea that the countries that played the biggest role in creating climate change should pay for these costs via investment into solutions that can help mitigate climate change.

This is where seagrasses and mangroves come into play. Because plants remove CO2 from the atmosphere and store it in their tissues or the soil below them, they can actually reduce the amount of CO2 and can help reduce the negative effects of climate change - in the ocean this is called "Blue Carbon". Seagrasses and mangroves are the best at removing carbon from the atmosphere - every one square meter of seagrass is equal to more than ten square meters of rainforest in terms of carbon removal. What does that mean for The Bahamas? Well, The Bahamas has some of the largest seagrass beds in the world. In fact, The Bahamas has a huge proportion of the seagrass beds in all of the Caribbean - think about The Great Bahama Bank. The Bahamas can capitalize on this tremendous resource in a few ways. First, we need to better understand the ability of these ecosystems to remove carbon, and the factors that are harming them (they are both globally threatened ecosystems). Second, we need to quantify the monetary value of this Blue Carbon and promote this value to the world to solicit assistance in their conservation and management. Finally we need to do all that we can to protect them from the local everyday threats of dredging, boat scars, and removal for development. Remember, seagrass beds and mangroves are essential habitat for all the fishes, crawfish and conchs we eat, so their conservation can be a win for both the climate, and the sustainability of our local fisheries. 

