Former White House employee who served 11 presidents dies of coronavirus at 91

Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, who began working at the White House in 1957, was "a lovely man," former President George W. Bush told NBC News.
Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, White House Doorman, Aug. 5, 2004.Tina Hager / George W. Bush Presidential Library
A former White House butler who served 11 different presidents died at the age of 91 after contracting the coronavirus, his daughter told Fox 5 DC.
Wilson Roosevelt Jerman was one of the White House’s longest-serving employees, remembered fondly by former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday. Read more >>