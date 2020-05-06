Former Pope Benedict XVI just connected gay marriage with the Antichrist

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - FEBRUARY 22: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI greets cardinals as he leaves the St Peter's Basilica at the end of the Consistory on February 22, 2014 in Vatican City, Vatican. FRANCO ORIGLIA/GETTY
Published in the pages of his new biography, former Pope Benedict XVI, also known as Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, fanned the flames of his controversial stance against the LGBTQ community by referring to gay marriage as an opposition to the church, spreading the influence of the Antichrist. Read more >>