FNM MP wants probe after Dorian burials

Archdeacon Earl Hepburn conducts a gravesite service for 55 victims of Hurricane Dorian, at a public cemetery in Central Pines, Abaco on Friday morning. KYLE WALKINE
By Rayne Morgan
Days after 55 Hurricane Dorian victims were laid to rest on Abaco, Central and South Abaco MP James Albury asked Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis to launch an investigation into the “process and timeliness” of the burials in an effort to “bring answers and closure” to the people on that island.
But Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell called for his resignation, charging that Albury, a parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, is bound by Cabinet decisions.
Albury, in a letter dated May 23, noted that many Hurricane Dorian victims remain missing almost nine months after the storm.
“As you are aware, on Friday, May 22, the bodies of 55 victims of Hurricane Dorian were laid to rest at the Central Pines Public Cemetery,” Albury wrote.
“Though some in Abaco feel a sense of relief and closure that the victims’ bodies have now been laid to rest, as we approach another hurricane season, there are many who still remain unsure of the location and fate of their loved one(s). Read more >>