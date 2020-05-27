Financial Services Minister: Bahamas open for business, poised to deliver highest standards of service

OPEN FOR BUSINESS – Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration, Elsworth Johnson is sending the message to customers and international partners, that The Bahamas is ready and able to conduct business. (PHOTO COURTESY OF BIS)
By Freeport News
Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration, Elsworth Johnson is sending the message to customers and international partners, that The Bahamas is ready and able to conduct business.
The minister expressed the country’s position to the European market on Monday (May 25) at the ministry’s headquarters while being interviewed via Zoom by Gary Robinson, Commercial Director of Incisive Media’s International Investment publication based in London.
When asked what message the Government of The Bahamas wished to convey to the international community about the country's financial services at this time, Minister Johnson said that the Bahamas is 'open' for business and poised to deliver service of the highest standard.