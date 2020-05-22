Fifty-five victims of Hurricane Dorian buried on Abaco; some relatives forced to watch from a distance

By Krystel Brown
Eight months after their deaths, 55 victims of Hurricane Dorian were buried in Central Pines, Abaco on Friday. Their remains were encased in white coffins and interred as the screams of some of their loved ones echoed in the distance.
Due to the government’s social distancing guidelines because of the novel coronavirus, many families were forced to watch from a distance.
Before the ecumenical service proceeded, several angry family members, many of whom wore shirts and held signs with the names and images of the loved ones, expressed their anger and disappointment.
“This is wrong and disrespectful at its highest level. No one wants their loved ones buried and they are not there,” one relative shouted. Read more >>