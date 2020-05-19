Fay Knowles - A Live U.K. Radio Interview!

|
ExmouthAiR
Radio is "an award-winning local radio station" in Devon, England
(106.4FM). All of their shows "are produced by local presenters offering
an exclusively local radio service that promotes local events and life
in Exmouth and the surrounding areas."
Howard tells me that the area covered by ExmouthAiR Radio is "a greater
part of East Devon plus the Exe Estuary town (Teignmouth/Dawlish areas).
Also down to Newton Abbott and Torbay....also Exeter/Topsham." -
including of course, Exmouth.
Howard James started his radio career as a volunteer at Hospital Radio
in Exeter and then moved on to BBC Radio Devon in Exeter and Plymouth,
presenting programmes at either end of the day over a period of around
twenty years. He also worked in commercial radio at Orchard FM in
Taunton (along with popular U.K. television host Jeremy Kyle) and
Lantern FM in Bideford.
The programme Howard James presents every Sunday morning (10 a.m. until
12 noon U.K. time), features local guests "chatting about local things
both serious and not so serious plus a sprinkling of music, features and
hopefully some cheery banter."
I discovered from chatting to Howard prior to my radio interview that he
used to walk from the BBC Radio Devon studio in Exeter down St. David's
Hill to buy snacks from St. David's General Stores. My husband Erskine
owned and operated St. David's General Stores at one time!
I've had lots of lovely feedback from my interview and Howard says: "I
have listened to all our chat. Really happy with it. The nearly forty
minutes of our chat seemed to fly by!"
After some apprehension prior to my first ever live radio interview, I
am now brimming with confidence and open to more media invitations!
Don't forget that the e-book for DEADLY DECEIT IN PARADISE (Book Two in
my Buchanan Mystery Romance Series) is still available at the special
introductory price of 99 cents (not for much longer though!). I've also
made the e-book for DANGEROUS DEVOTION (Book One in the Buchanan Mystery
Romance Series) available at 99 cents (limited time only), so you can
catch up with the series if you haven't read Book One already. Both
books are also available in paperback as well.