Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Fay Knowles - A Live U.K. Radio Interview!

I was excited and most honoured to be invited on ExmouthAiR Radio, Devon, England, by U.K. Radio Presenter Howard James. The interview ran live on Sunday, May 10th, 2020. Howard invited me on his show because of my connection to Devon. He had read one of my British press releases about my latest novel "Deadly Deceit In Paradise" (Book Two in my Buchanan Mystery Romance Series) and he wanted to interview me about my published books.
You can listen to my interview with Howard James on my YouTube channel - 
CLICK HERE FOR INTERVIEW ON FAY'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Also, you can listen to the recorded interview on ExmouthAiR.fm in their "Listen Again" section. It starts at 1:15:50 on the audio time line. The programme segment is downloadable and I understand it will run live 24/7 for three more weeks!
CLICK HERE FOR INTERVIEW ON EXMOUTH AIR FM
ExmouthAiR Radio is "an award-winning local radio station" in Devon, England (106.4FM). All of their shows "are produced by local presenters offering an exclusively local radio service that promotes local events and life in Exmouth and the surrounding areas."

Howard tells me that the area covered by ExmouthAiR Radio is "a greater part of East Devon plus the Exe Estuary town (Teignmouth/Dawlish areas). Also down to Newton Abbott and Torbay....also Exeter/Topsham." - including of course, Exmouth.

Howard James started his radio career as a volunteer at Hospital Radio in Exeter and then moved on to BBC Radio Devon in Exeter and Plymouth, presenting programmes at either end of the day over a period of around twenty years. He also worked in commercial radio at Orchard FM in Taunton (along with popular U.K. television host Jeremy Kyle) and Lantern FM in Bideford.

The programme Howard James presents every Sunday morning (10 a.m. until 12 noon U.K. time), features local guests "chatting about local things both serious and not so serious plus a sprinkling of music, features and hopefully some cheery banter."

I discovered from chatting to Howard prior to my radio interview that he used to walk from the BBC Radio Devon studio in Exeter down St. David's Hill to buy snacks from St. David's General Stores. My husband Erskine owned and operated St. David's General Stores at one time!

I've had lots of lovely feedback from my interview and Howard says: "I have listened to all our chat. Really happy with it. The nearly forty minutes of our chat seemed to fly by!"

After some apprehension prior to my first ever live radio interview, I am now brimming with confidence and open to more media invitations!

Don't forget that the e-book for DEADLY DECEIT IN PARADISE (Book Two in my Buchanan Mystery Romance Series) is still available at the special introductory price of 99 cents (not for much longer though!). I've also made the e-book for DANGEROUS DEVOTION (Book One in the Buchanan Mystery Romance Series) available at 99 cents (limited time only), so you can catch up with the series if you haven't read Book One already. Both books are also available in paperback as well.
BUY DEADLY DECEIT IN PARADISE HERE FOR 99 CENTS!
BUY DANGEROUS DEVOTION HERE FOR 99 CENTS!
If you don't have a Kindle, you can download the free app on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/fd/kcp for most major smart phones, tablets and computers.
I do hope that wherever you are, the Corona virus is fast dissipating and you will soon be back to normal. Here in The Bahamas, more rules are gradually being relaxed and the Bahamas Government is looking at a possible opening date for commercial travel on or before July 1st!

Warm best wishes,
Fay

Fay Knowles
Author
Cable Beach
Nassau, Bahamas
fayknowles.blogspot.com
