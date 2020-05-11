Monday, May 11, 2020
Everything you need to know about a mysterious illness that could be linked to coronavirus in children
By Madeline Holcombe, CNN
(CNN) - A mysterious illness that's affecting children and could be linked to the coronavirus has left officials alarmed and searching for answers as infections increase.
Doctors are referring to the condition that has hospitalized dozens of children as "pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome," and health officials believe it could be linked to coronavirus. Three children have died because of it in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.
New York is investigating if the cases contradict the belief that children are less at risk for coronavirus and what other hospitals should look out for, Cuomo said.